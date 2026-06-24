UP Govt Bags Rs 50,000-Cr Investment Pledges; Inks MoUs With Blackstone-Backed Horizon, Embassy REIT

In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh's economy, the Yogi Adityanath government has secured investment proposals worth more than Rs 50,000 crore at the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026 held in Bengaluru.

The high-level investor meet witnessed participation from global companies, technology firms, infrastructure developers, Global Capability Center (GCC) operators and business leaders.

More than 15 companies signed MoUs with the Uttar Pradesh government in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, opening new avenues across sectors including GCCs, infrastructure, electronics manufacturing, logistics and industrial development.

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Major investment commitments came from the industrial and business park segment, with the Blackstone-backed Horizon proposing Rs 10,000 crore, Embassy REIT and Raheja Mindspace REIT Rs 5,000 crore each, Prestige Rs 15,000 crore and Sattva Developers Rs 4,000 crore.

Shriram Properties also signed an MoU to develop private industrial and business parks in the state.

The state also attracted significant interest in the Global Capability Center ecosystem, with companies including LG, Aon, MetLife and Table Space signing agreements.

TeamLease entered into a non-financial MoU to support GCC talent development in Uttar Pradesh.

The government aims to develop 40 million sq ft of Grade-A office space and establish 500 GCC units by 2031, positioning the state as a major destination for technology-driven growth and employment generation.

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The Bengaluru roadshow is part of Uttar Pradesh's broader investment outreach strategy aimed at attracting domestic and global investors while strengthening the state's industrial and economic ecosystem.

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