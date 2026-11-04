Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Bounces Back With 18.5% Jump

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer saw a rise in box office collections on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp drop on its second Monday. The spy comedy recorded an 18.5% increase in earnings on Day 12.

Here's the Day 12 box office report.

Day 12 Collection

Udta Teer collected Rs 1.60 crore net in India on Day 12, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 45.05 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 53.66 crore.

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The film earned Rs 25 lakh from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 11.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 65.41 crore.

Occupancy And Audience Count

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 13.4% across 4,980 shows on Day 12. An estimated 1.34 lakh tickets were sold on Tuesday, taking its total India footfalls to approximately 23.69 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1. Its collections rose to Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 19.55 crore.

The film earned Rs 3.20 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Day 5. Its collections dropped to Rs 2.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week India net total to Rs 30.90 crore.

In the second week, the film collected Rs 2.85 crore on Day 8, Rs 4 crore on Day 9 and Rs 4.35 crore on Day 10. It then saw a sharp decline to Rs 1.35 crore on Day 11, before recovering slightly to Rs 1.60 crore on Day 12.

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About The Film

Udta Teer is a Hindi spy comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik. Set in a world of secrets and espionage, the film follows a spy whose unexpected actions turn a high-stakes mission into a series of comic situations.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Suhail Nayyar, Raghubir Yadav, Gulshan Grover, Prammod Sanghi and Salim Siddiqui.

The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Harshvir Oberai and Sunil Patel have handled the cinematography. Shivkumar V. Panicker is the editor.

Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. The Hindi film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 17 minutes.

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