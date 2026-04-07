'Two Wars, Crippling Airspace Closures...': What Campbell Wilson Told Air India Staff In Exit Note

In a heartfelt farewell message to employees, Campbell Wilson reflected on his tenure at Air India, highlighting both the sweeping transformation of the airline and the extraordinary challenges it faced during a pivotal phase in its history. Addressing employees as “fellow Air Indians,” Wilson underscored the significant progress made since the airline's privatisation four years ago. He pointed to the successful integration of four airlines, a transition from public sector processes to private sector efficiency, and a comprehensive overhaul of leadership, workforce culture, and operational practices.

The outgoing CEO was candid about the headwinds faced during his tenure. He referenced “unprecedented challenges,” including aircraft delivery delays, global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions marked by "two wars", and “crippling airspace closures.” Volatile fuel prices further compounded operational pressures. Most poignantly, he alluded to “tragedy,” acknowledging difficult moments that tested the resilience of the organisation.

Despite these obstacles, Wilson expressed immense pride in the workforce, praising their “fortitude, adaptability and positive spirit.” He described their warmth and hospitality as a defining highlight of his three-decade aviation career. "I am incredibly proud of what you have achieved, especially in the face of unprecedented headwinds."

Announcing his decision to step down, Wilson said the timing was aligned with the airline's next growth phase. With a massive orderbook of nearly 600 aircraft set to begin deliveries from 2027, he indicated that new leadership would be better positioned to steer Air India through its next chapter. He confirmed he would remain in his role until a smooth transition is completed.

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Wilson emphasised the scale of transformation, noting the modernisation of systems, introduction of new onboard products, and improvements in service and operational standards. The airline also added over 100 aircraft to its fleet, while undertaking an extensive refurbishment of legacy narrowbody planes. Deliveries of widebody aircraft featuring newly designed interiors are now well underway, signalling a shift towards a more premium global offering.

Beyond fleet and service upgrades, Wilson highlighted investments in long-term infrastructure. These include South Asia's largest aviation training academy, multiple flight simulator facilities, a flying school, and a greenfield maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) base — all designed to support the airline's ambitious growth trajectory.

Closing his message on an emotional note, Wilson said it had been “a true honour” to contribute to the airline's revival. He reaffirmed his belief in Air India's future, expressing confidence that the “storied airline – the Maharajah –” would establish itself as a world-class global carrier with a distinctly Indian identity.

He signed off with a simple yet powerful message: “Jai Hind!”

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