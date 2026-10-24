Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Gets A Lukewarm Opening

Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, had a slow start at the box office. The romantic thriller recorded low occupancy despite screening across hundreds of shows in India. The film will need stronger weekend footfalls to boost its collections.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran collected Rs 15.86 lakh in gross earnings across 499 shows on October 23, 2026, according to Track Tollywood. The film sold 5,386 tickets across 303 theatres in 152 cities, recording an overall occupancy of 6.7%. The average ticket price was Rs 294.

Evening Shows Lead

The evening shows contributed the highest share of the film's Day 1 gross at Rs 5.82 lakh (36.7%), followed by the afternoon shows with Rs 5.36 lakh (33.8%). Night shows collected Rs 3.41 lakh (21.5%), while morning shows earned Rs 95,612 (6%). Late-night shows contributed Rs 30,680 (1.9%).

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Occupancy was highest during the late-night slot at 21.5%, followed by night shows at 9%, evening shows at 7.6%, afternoon shows at 5.8% and morning shows at 4.3%.

PVR, INOX and Cinepolis contributed Rs 12.96 lakh to the film's Day 1 gross, accounting for 81.7% of the total, with 3,857 tickets sold across 114 shows in 110 theatres.

City-Wise Collection

Mumbai led the city-wise collections with Rs 3.50 lakh, followed by Delhi at Rs 2.63 lakh and Pune at Rs 1.16 lakh. Gurgaon contributed Rs 69,670, while Ghaziabad collected Rs 61,360.

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Opening Day Advance Booking

Tu Hai Meri Kiran recorded Rs 4.78 lakh in gross advance bookings for Day 1, with 1,690 tickets sold across 439 shows. The bookings covered 270 theatres in 135 cities, with an average ticket price of Rs 283.

Excluding blocked seats, the advance booking collection stood at approximately Rs 3.02 lakh. The film recorded 2.1% occupancy in advance bookings, with three fast-filling shows and no housefull shows.

Mumbai led the city-wise advance bookings with Rs 1.33 lakh, followed by Gurgaon at Rs 28,050, Delhi at Rs 27,290, Bengaluru at Rs 25,640 and Pune at Rs 22,980.

Maharashtra topped the state-wise advance booking figures with Rs 1.69 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 63,988 and Haryana at Rs 50,780.

About The Film

Directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The cast also includes Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

Produced by Echelon Productions, PAM Studios and AND Productions, the film was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

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