The Whole Truth To Change 'No Added Sugar' Tag On Date-Sweetened Products After FSSAI Scrutiny

The Whole Truth has agreed to stop using “no added sugar” claims on products sweetened with dates after receiving a show-cause notice from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, in a case that could influence how clean-label food brands market healthier alternatives in India. The notice followed complaints filed by rival chocolate brand Paul and Mike, which argued that date powder and similar ingredients still function as sugar substitutes and should not qualify for “no added sugar” claims under FSSAI rules.

Responding to the scrutiny, The Whole Truth co-founder Shashank Mehta told Mint the company has already begun transitioning product labels from “no added sugar” to “sweetened with dates.” “Globally, where chocolates like ours exist, this matter is clear and settled. In the US, you will find date-sweetened products claiming ‘no added sugar,'” Mehta said.

At the same time, he acknowledged the regulator's position and said the company would comply with the guidance. “The changes needed time because of procurement lead times and existing inventory,” Mehta said, adding that the company “fully respect(ed) the position of the authorities.”

A Bigger Debate Around ‘Healthy' Claims

The dispute goes beyond one brand or one ingredient. It highlights a growing debate around how consumers interpret health-focused labels in India's rapidly expanding clean-label and health-food market.

Under FSSAI's “non-addition of sugars” regulations, brands cannot make such claims if ingredients containing sugars are used as substitutes for added sugar.

Paul & Mike co-founder Vikas Temani argued that ingredients such as dates and date derivatives can create a misleading “health halo” around products. “If such claims are not challenged in time, they risk becoming accepted industry practice,” Temani told Mint.

The Whole Truth, however, maintains that the way it processes dates is materially different from refined sugar. Mehta said the company uses whole dates that are chopped, dried and ground into powder while retaining fibre. He also pointed to the glycemic index of the ingredient, saying it is “akin to boiled carrots and apples” rather than refined sugar.

Still, the company has opted to revise its packaging amid the regulatory scrutiny.

Founded in 2019 by former Unilever executive Mehta, The Whole Truth built its identity around ingredient transparency and clean-label positioning. The company, backed by investors including Peak XV Partners and Sofina, reported FY25 revenue of Rs 215.8 crore, up sharply from Rs 64.9 crore a year earlier.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.