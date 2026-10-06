The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 12: Nani Starrer Sees Sharp Monday Drop After Strong Weekend — Check Earnings

Nani starrer The Paradise lost some momentum at the box office as it entered its second Monday. After a stronger weekend, the film witnessed a dip in collections but continued its theatrical run.

Box Office Collection Day 12

The Paradise collected Rs 1.10 crore in India on Day 12, Monday, from 1,503 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded a 47.6% drop from its previous day's collection.

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The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 116.20 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 137.03 crore. Overseas, the film has collected Rs 31.05 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 168.08 crore.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 1.07 crore at 20% occupancy across 1,371 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 3 lakh at 12% occupancy from 132 shows.

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Day-wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, The Paradise opened with Rs 11.60 crore from its premiere shows and earned Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4.

The film then earned Rs 5 crore on Day 5, Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week collection to Rs 108.20 crore.

In its second week, the film collected Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9, Rs 2 crore on Day 10, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 11 and Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12.

All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena and features Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai has handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli has edited the film.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the story revolves around Jadal, played by Nani. He becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community, which faces discrimination and struggles for its rights. Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal portrays his son, Vikram Malik. Vikram shares a rivalry with Jadal that goes back to their childhood.

The Paradise was announced in March 2024 as Nani's 33rd film. The shooting began in Hyderabad in June 2025. Several parts of the film were shot on specially built sets, including a large settlement created to bring the story's setting to life.

The film faced several delays before finally arriving in theatres on September 24, 2026. It was released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, marking its theatrical release across multiple language markets.

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