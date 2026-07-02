Tesla Stuns Analysts With Q2 Performance, Posts 34% Sequential Jump With Over 480,000 Deliveries

As Elon Musk's automaker attempts to recover from consecutive yearly drops in auto sales, Tesla released vehicle deliveries and production levels for the second quarter.

According to StreetAccount's consensus, analysts anticipated about 406,600 deliveries. According to Tesla's company-compiled consensus, 406,024 deliveries were made last week, CNBC reported.

Tesla reported about 384,000 deliveries during the same time last year; in the first quarter of 2026, that figure was 358,023.

Although Tesla does not provide precise delivery figures by location or model, the firm reported that 467,762 of its most popular Model Y SUVs and entry-level Model 3 cars were delivered. Although deliveries are not exactly defined in Tesla's shareholder letters, they are the closest approximation of sales reported by the company.

These are the important figures:

Total Q2 vehicle deliveries: 480,126

Total Q2 vehicle production: 451,758

ALSO READ | Elon Musk Reclaims Trillionaire Status As SpaceX, Tesla Share Rally Add Over $60 Billion To His Wealth

Tesla is attempting to bounce back after successive yearly drops in car sales, which were partially brought on by a customer reaction against the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, and the loss of a federal tax credit in the United States. Musk's divisive political statements turned off some potential EV purchasers, his support of radical anti-immigrant groups in Europe, and his collaboration with the Trump administration to reduce the size of the government workforce.

In the meantime, Tesla faced additional competition from European EV manufacturers like Volkswagen and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, as well as Chinese automakers like BYD, Nio, and Xiaomi, which entered the market with a variety of more reasonably priced and advanced EVs.

In an effort to boost sales, Tesla began offering more affordable versions of its Model 3 and Model Y cars. More recently, the company introduced its driver assistance systems, which are sold in several European markets under the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) moniker.

The corporation may have benefited most from the war in Iran during the quarter due to the skyrocketing cost of gas. In the first half of the year, more Tesla and other EVs were bought by European consumers. However, due to a precarious ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as well as diplomatic efforts to end the crisis permanently, oil prices are presently trading close to where they were prior to the war starting in February.

Dan Hearsch, managing director at AlixPartners, claims that American consumers are shifting away from completely electric cars and toward hybrids.

"Compared to Europe, where the charging infrastructure is better, and people don't have to drive quite as far, we have a huge country, and people live far away from each other," Hearsch remarked.

ALSO READ | AI Swing At Wall Street: Nasdaq Futures Jump 1%; Nvidia Seen Rebounding, Micron Under Pressure

Musk has instructed Tesla to begin manufacturing its driverless Cybercab and concentrate on increasing production and sales of its semi-electric trucks. Additionally, the business wants to start manufacturing its Optimus humanoid robots.

Tesla stated that it was "optimising" its car lineup, "with an emphasis on vehicles designed for a fully autonomous future," and that it anticipated "volume production of both Cybercab and the Tesla Semi this year" in its first-quarter investor update.

In January, Tesla said that it would cease manufacturing its flagship Model S and X cars and instead produce Optimus units on its Fremont, California, factory lines.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.