Microsoft Doubles AI Bet With 6,000 Dedicated Staff, $2.5 Billion Investment In New Arm

Microsoft is the latest Big Tech firm to devote significant resources to supporting businesses in comprehending and embracing future artificial intelligence technology. The company is investing $2.5 billion in a new division dedicated to helping clients with AI installations.

In what is now known as forward-deployed engineering, the software giant announced on Thursday that 6,000 staff will be embedded with clients through the new company, Microsoft Frontier Co. Existing Microsoft FDEs. Technical consultants, support workers, and salesmen with industry-specific skills will make up the division. Its president will be Rodrigo Kede Lima, who has been in charge of Microsoft's Asia division, reported CNBC.

The statement was made two days after cloud competitor Amazon announced that it would invest $1 billion in an FDE program to support rapid AI engagements. Leading AI laboratories Anthropic and OpenAI formed FDE groups in May, collaborating with banks, consultancy firms, and private equity firms.

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Microsoft has invested tens of billions of dollars in constructing data centres that use generative AI models, along with its tech rivals. With varying degrees of success, Microsoft has also launched a number of AI services. The GitHub Copilot coding agent has lost market share to more recent competitors, and the Microsoft 365 Copilot AI assistant has not yet achieved anything near ubiquity in the commercial world.

Among the mega-cap tech companies, Microsoft has had the poorest result this year, with its shares falling 21%. Wall Street is worried that AI models that write code quickly could represent a threat to established software firms.

The FDE initiative was sparked by the awareness that "customers are in very different places right now, and trying to really figure out AI," according to Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft's commercial division.

Althoff attributes the popularity of the FDE job title to Palantir, a provider of data analytics tools. According to the prospectus for its 2020 direct offering, Palantir software has long been used by the U.S. military, which maintains forward-deployed forces overseas, and the business dispatched FDEs to U.S. facilities in Afghanistan.

Accenture and EY both announced earlier this year that they would partner with Microsoft on AI-focused FDE initiatives.

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According to Althoff, Microsoft offers "more models, we support more connectors to data, more integrations with open systems of record" in comparison to Palantir.

For many years, Microsoft has offered its clients implementation and support services. Enterprise and partner services brought in over $2.1 billion for the corporation in the March quarter, up 2.5% from the same period last year.

According to Althoff, the company has achieved the most success when it adopts a "very methodical approach towards working with customers to build out an intelligence platform" that safeguards their intellectual property and enables them to utilise "any model in the ecosystem."

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