Bajaj Finance Q1 Update: AUM Surges 24% to Rs 5.46 Lakh Crore, New Loans Climb 20%

Bajaj Finance Ltd. reported a strong operational performance for the first quarter of FY27, with robust growth in assets under management (AUM), loan disbursements and customer acquisition, reflecting sustained demand across its lending businesses.

The company's consolidated AUM rose 24% year-on-year to around Rs 5.46 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 4.41 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

During the April-June quarter alone, Bajaj Finance added nearly Rs 36,900 crore to its AUM, underscoring continued momentum in credit growth.

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Customer acquisition also remained strong, with the lender's customer franchise expanding to 124.43 million, up from 106.51 million a year ago.

The company added 5.10 million customers during the first quarter of FY27, further strengthening its retail presence.

Loan origination maintained a healthy pace, with new loans booked rising 20% year-on-year to 16.13 million in the June quarter, compared with 13.49 million in the same period last year.

The increase highlights resilient consumer demand and the company's continued focus on expanding its lending portfolio across segments.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance's deposit book stood at approximately Rs 68,500 crore as of June 30, 2026, providing a stable funding base to support future business growth.

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The company said the figures are provisional and subject to review by its statutory auditors.

Investors will closely watch the lender's detailed quarterly earnings for updates on margins, asset quality, provisioning trends and overall profitability, which will provide a clearer picture of its financial performance during the quarter.

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