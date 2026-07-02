Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Bajaj Finance Q1 Update: AUM Surges 24% to Rs 5.46 Lakh Crore, New Loans Climb 20%

Customer franchise tops 124 million as lender adds 16.13 million new loans and Rs 36,900 crore in AUM during the June quarter.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Bajaj Finance Q1 Update: AUM Surges 24% to Rs 5.46 Lakh Crore, New Loans Climb 20%
Customer acquisition also remained strong, with the lender's customer franchise expanding to 124.43 million.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)

Bajaj Finance Ltd. reported a strong operational performance for the first quarter of FY27, with robust growth in assets under management (AUM), loan disbursements and customer acquisition, reflecting sustained demand across its lending businesses.

The company's consolidated AUM rose 24% year-on-year to around Rs 5.46 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 4.41 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. 

During the April-June quarter alone, Bajaj Finance added nearly Rs 36,900 crore to its AUM, underscoring continued momentum in credit growth.

ALSO READ : Indian IT Set For Gap-Up Start? US Software Stocks Rally For Second Day As AI Fears Fade

Customer acquisition also remained strong, with the lender's customer franchise expanding to 124.43 million, up from 106.51 million a year ago. 

The company added 5.10 million customers during the first quarter of FY27, further strengthening its retail presence.

Loan origination maintained a healthy pace, with new loans booked rising 20% year-on-year to 16.13 million in the June quarter, compared with 13.49 million in the same period last year. 

The increase highlights resilient consumer demand and the company's continued focus on expanding its lending portfolio across segments.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance's deposit book stood at approximately Rs 68,500 crore as of June 30, 2026, providing a stable funding base to support future business growth.

ALSO READ : PNB Q1 Update: Global Business Hits Landmark Rs 30 Lakh Crore, Domestic Up 9.9%

The company said the figures are provisional and subject to review by its statutory auditors. 

Investors will closely watch the lender's detailed quarterly earnings for updates on margins, asset quality, provisioning trends and overall profitability, which will provide a clearer picture of its financial performance during the quarter.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Avenue Supermart Q1 Results: Check Date, Fundraise And Share Price History Details

Avenue Supermart Q1 Results: Check Date, Fundraise And Share Price History Details

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source