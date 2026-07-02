PNB Q1 Update: Global Business Hits Landmark Rs 30 Lakh Crore, Domestic Up 9.9%

Punjab National Bank reported steady business growth for the first quarter of FY27, with its global business crossing the landmark Rs 30-lakh-crore mark, supported by healthy expansion in both deposits and advances.

According to the bank's provisional business update, global business rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 30 lakh crore, while domestic business increased 9.9% to Rs 29 lakh crore, reflecting sustained momentum across its core banking operations.

On the liabilities side, global deposits grew 8.5% from a year ago to Rs 17 lakh crore, while domestic deposits climbed 8.6% to Rs 16.7 lakh crore. The growth indicates continued improvement in the bank's deposit franchise despite intense competition for retail and bulk deposits across the banking sector.

Credit growth remained robust during the quarter. Global advances rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 12.7 lakh crore, outpacing deposit growth, while domestic advances increased 11.7% to Rs 12 lakh crore.

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The higher loan growth suggests sustained demand across retail, agriculture, MSME and corporate lending segments. The latest quarterly business update highlights PNB's continued focus on expanding its lending book while maintaining a healthy deposit base.

Crossing the Rs 30-lakh-crore global business milestone underscores the bank's growing scale and strengthens its position among India's largest public sector lenders.

The operational figures offer an early snapshot of PNB's performance for the April-June quarter ahead of the announcement of its detailed financial results, which will provide greater insight into asset quality, profitability, margins and overall earnings performance.

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