Bank of Baroda Q1 Update: Domestic Advances Rise 16%, Deposits At Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore

Showing a remarkable 15.46% year-on-year growth, Bank of Baroda's global business climbed to Rs 30.51 lakh crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

The lender continued to witness healthy business momentum, with global advances increasing 17.42% year-on-year to Rs 14.17 lakh crore and global deposits rising 13.81% to Rs 16.34 lakh crore.

On the domestic front, deposits climbed 14.74% year-on-year to Rs 13.81 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026. Domestic advances grew 16.14% to Rs 11.51 lakh crore during the same period.

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The bank also reported robust growth in its retail lending portfolio. Domestic retail advances rose 18.45% year-on-year to Rs 3.09 lakh crore, indicating sustained demand across retail loan segments.

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, Bank of Baroda's global business remained broadly stable at Rs 30.51 lakh crore. Global deposits stood at Rs 16.34 lakh crore, while global advances came in at Rs 14.17 lakh crore. The figures disclosed by the bank are provisional and remain subject to audit and review by the statutory central auditors.

The business update was shared through an exchange filing under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The latest quarterly numbers suggest Bank of Baroda maintained healthy momentum in loan growth while continuing to strengthen its deposit franchise, providing an early indication of its operating performance for the first quarter of FY27 ahead of its detailed financial results.

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