TCS Set To Announce Anthropic Partnership Soon As AI Push Accelerates

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is gearing up to announce a strategic partnership with Anthropic, as it saw a deeper push into artificial intelligence in fiscal 2026.

Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer at TCS, said the company is “working significantly” with Anthropic and that a formal announcement is expected soon. The development comes as TCS ramps up investments across its Build–Partner–Acquire framework to strengthen capabilities in next-generation technologies.

Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria during the con call after TCS announced its fourth quarter results highlighted that fiscal 2026 saw intensified investments, particularly in artificial intelligence partnerships, as the company was looking to scale innovation-led growth.

TCS' quarter four newsflow was dominated by its deeper push into AI, with critical partnerships with the likes of OpenAI, AMD, ABB, Honeywell, ServiceNow, Nvidia, Cisco, Gitlab and Zscaler, among others. The management are also quite buoyant on AI, having witnessed sustained customer convinction in tech spends.

Annualised AI revenue also crossed $2.3 billion in the quarter, which is another indicator of the company's strong push towards the new technology.

ALSO READ: TCS Q4 Results: Profit In Line, Dividend, AI Momentum And More — Five Key Highlights

As part of its Build–Partner–Acquire strategy, TCS has expanded through acquisitions such as Coastal Cloud and List Engage, while also establishing its in-house digital and AI ecosystem, HyperVault. The platform has emerged as a central pillar in TCS's AI ambitions, with investments in HyperVault acting as a catalyst for multiple global collaborations.

TCS has already forged strategic partnerships with leading technology players including OpenAI, AMD and ABB, leveraging HyperVault to deepen these engagements. The company noted that its collaboration with OpenAI spans multiple critical areas, reflecting the growing importance of generative AI in enterprise transformation.

HyperVault has also enabled stronger integration within the Tata Group ecosystem, with TCS seeing increased collaboration across Tata companies. In addition, the firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with ABB to enhance cooperation in IT infrastructure, further expanding its enterprise solutions footprint.

In another key development, TCS and Honeywell have announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping building operators transition from traditional automation systems to enterprise-wide autonomous operations. This aligns with the broader industry shift towards smart infrastructure and AI-driven efficiency.

The company's multi-year engagement with OpenAI, supported by HyperVault, is expected to scale significantly, with plans to develop infrastructure capacity of up to 100MW, underscoring the scale of its AI ambitions.

The upcoming partnership with Anthropic is likely to further strengthen TCS's position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, where enterprises are increasingly seeking advanced, secure and scalable AI solutions. Anthropic, known for its focus on safe and reliable AI systems, could complement TCS's enterprise offerings, particularly in regulated industries.

TCS has released its fourth quarter results for the financial year ending March 2026, notably reporting a sharp sequential rebound in profit and a healthy growth in revenue, even though final dividend payout for the full year was slightly lower than expected.

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