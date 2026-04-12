TCS Says Half Of Internal Jobs Now Filled By AI

Tata Consultancy Services said nearly half of its internal resource allocations now happen through an AI-led talent marketplace, signalling a major shift in how employees are matched to projects inside India's largest IT services company.

The update matters because internal job moves often shape promotions, pay growth, new skills and long-term career paths.

TCS said the platform uses AI-driven recommendations to match available employees with project demand. The company disclosed the change while outlining how artificial intelligence is now being used across staffing, recruitment, learning and HR support functions.

Workplace Shift

Large IT firms constantly reassign employees across projects based on client demand, deadlines and technical needs. Traditionally, much of that process relied on managers and staffing teams.

TCS said software now plays a bigger role.

"Nearly half of the internal resource allocations occur through our internal talent marketplace, which uses AI-driven recommendations to match demand and supply," the company said during its earnings call.

The company ended March 2026 with 584,519 employees. Headcount rose by more than 2,000 in the fourth quarter, while the attrition rate increased to 13.7%.

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Career Impact

For employees, access to the right project can determine appraisal outcomes, client exposure and future advancement. Faster matching may also reduce time spent without assignments.

For TCS, quicker deployment can improve utilisation, help meet delivery timelines and support margins in a business where workforce efficiency matters closely.

The move also aligns with TCS' wider push to build AI capabilities across the organisation as clients shift spending towards new technology programmes.

Next Phase

The next question is whether AI remains a recommendation engine or expands into wider career decisions.

TCS has already said it uses AI in training, hiring and employee support. That suggests more workplace processes could move towards software-led systems over time.

For investors, any improvement in productivity or bench management could become an added benefit beyond the headline AI revenue numbers.

ALSO READ: TCS Logs First-Ever Dollar Revenue Decline On AI Pricing Pressure, One-Off Costs

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