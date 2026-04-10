TCS Q4 Result Review: Jefferies, Investec Cut Target Price As Analysts Remain Cautious

Analaysts have largely appeared cautious on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd. after the Indian IT major reported its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

TCS fourth quarter profitability rose as much as 29% on sequential basis, though much of it was aided by the company not having to incur anymore Labour Codes cost. Nevertheless, profit was in line with estimates whereas revenue, which saw a 5.5% uptick, was ahead of street estimates.

However, brokerages reacting to TCS' Q4 fineprint have pointed out that the company's growth outlook was rather subdued and even though the deal win momentum is still there, the underlying macro challenges persist.

Here is what brokerages are saying on TCS after their fourth quarter result.

ALSO READ: TCS Q4 Results: Profit Soars 29%; Revenue Beats Estimates

Jefferies on TCS

Maintain Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 2275 from Rs 2350

Subdued growth outlook

Q4 revenue was in line, though margins missed estimates

Weak growth in BFSI, flat YoY deal bookings

AI-led revenue deflation due to higher exposure to application managed services should keep growth in check

Margins are expected to remain range bound in absence of strong revenue growth

Expect a subdued 5.5% EPS CAGR over FY26-29

Citi on TCS

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 2250

Q4 EBIT Inline

Expect low single-digit revenue growth to continue

TCS Q4/commentary had data points supporting both the bullish and bearish views

Continue to be cautious given high competitive intensity, continued impact of AI led productivity in existing business and GCC impact

Relative preference for Infosys & HCL among large caps

Investec on TCS

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 3020 from Rs 3700

An inline quarter on revenue, EBIT margins and earnings

Deal wins continue to remain robust

EPS estimates are largely similar

Cut P/E multiple by 20% as we now assume long term growth rates of 5%

Believe risk-reward is highly favourable

ALSO READ: 400% Goodwill Surge: TCS Spent Big in FY26 — But Can It Turn Acquisitions Into Alpha?

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