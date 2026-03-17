TCS Collaborates With Nvidia To Launch AI Platform 'TCS Rapid Outcome AI': Top Features, Benefits

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday, March 17, launched an artificial intelligence-enabled platform, TCS Rapid Outcome AI, in collaboration with NVIDIA. TCS Rapid Outcome AI seeks to enable organisations across sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, banking, retail, life sciences, and engineering services to run AI applications at scale.

The application would help to automate decisions, increase operational visibility, reduce manual interventions, and improve productivity across enterprise processes and operational environments, the IT major said in a release on Tuesday, March 17.

TCS Rapid Outcome AI: Top features, benefits

With the use of technologies including predictive analytics and generative AI, both TCS and NVIDIA seek to enable enterprises with higher levels of autonomy across their enterprise workflows. The platform is built using the AI infrastructure of NVIDIA and contextual industry expertise of TCS, aimed to deliver real-world outcomes.

The chip-making giant's computing power is expected to enable organisations to simulate, test, and refine operational decisions before real-world deployment. The use of NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD-based will help to evaluate safety, efficiency, and planning strategies.

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The platform also uses NVIDIA Metropolis to build vision AI agents for operational intelligence at scale. It is expected to support real-time monitoring across factory floors, warehouses, retail stores, telecom infrastructure, and other operational environments, while NVIDIA NIM microservices will enable activities such as customer service.

TCS Rapid Outcome AI is expected to be displayed at NVIDIA GTC 2026, where the IT company plans to present its AI at Scale vision and highlight how enterprises can operationalize AI applications across industries.

Speaking on the development, John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA, said, “AI is transforming how enterprises operate across industries—from manufacturing and telecom to banking and retail. The combination of TCS Rapid Outcome AI integrated with the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform alongside TCS' deep industry expertise, enables organizations to accelerate the development and deployment of AI applications that deliver new levels of automation and tangible business outcomes.”

Meanwhile, Amit Kapur, Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer, TCS, said, “TCS Rapid Outcome AI combines our contextual knowledge of industry domains and NVIDIA's advanced AI infrastructure to drive business outcomes for our customers. The platform delivers operational intelligence and persona-based experience driving AI at scale. We are excited about the scale of impact this creates, and the value we deliver together.”

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