Tata Steel Tax Case: Bombay High Court Restores Writ Petition, Relists Matter For Aug 19

Tata Steel Ltd. on Friday said the Bombay High Court has restored its writ petition challenging a retrospective tax amendment in connection with a long-running tax dispute involving a loan waiver of Rs 25,186 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the High Court has relisted the matter for hearing on Aug. 19 and directed the Income Tax Department to file its counter affidavit.

The case pertains to a tax dispute arising from a loan waiver amounting to Rs 25,186 crore. The High Court has allowed Tata Steel to pursue its challenge against the retrospective amendment, reviving the company's writ petition.

The latest development means the legal challenge will now proceed before the Bombay High Court, with the tax authorities required to submit their response ahead of the next hearing.

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The outcome of the case could have significant implications for the company's tax liability, although Tata Steel has not disclosed any immediate financial impact arising from the court's order.

Tata Steel shares ended 0.85% lower on Friday at Rs 182.67 per share. The earnings were announced after market closing on Friday. The shares have fallen 1.69% in the last one week and 3.9% in the last one month.

Year-to-date shares have risen 0.47% and it rose 11.79% in the last one year.

Tata Steel Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Tata Steel announced that its board of directors will meet on July 30, 2026 (Thursday) to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27, in an exchange filing. The company has informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for has been closed since Wednesday June 24, 2026 and will open 48 hours post the declaration of the Q1 results.

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