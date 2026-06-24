Tata Motors PV's Ambitious FY31 Roadmap Fails To Impress Brokerages — Check Targets, Outlook

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) was under pressure after the company unveiled an ambitious long-term growth roadmap at its Investor Day 2026, with brokerages acknowledging the strength of the strategy but remaining cautious on execution and profitability.

The automaker outlined plans to deliver 15% volume CAGR over the next five years, driven by growth in electric vehicles (EVs), compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and premium passenger cars.

The company is targeting a consolidated EBIT margin of 7% by FY29, rising to 10% by FY31. It also expects adjusted profit before tax (PBT) to reach Rs 30,000 crore by FY29 and Rs 50,000 crore by FY31.

While analysts broadly welcomed the growth ambitions, concerns remain around margin delivery and the outlook for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Citi maintained its Sell rating with a target price of Rs 320. The brokerage said it was positively surprised by the strong revenue CAGR guidance for the India passenger vehicle business and noted that the domestic industry outlook remains healthy. However, it said investors would be closely watching how much of the growth comes from higher volumes versus pricing and richer product mix.

Jefferies retained its Underperform rating with a target price of Rs 300. The brokerage described the India passenger vehicle revenue guidance as strong but said the margin guidance was relatively modest. It also flagged concerns around JLR, arguing that the implied margin expansion in management's projections could prove difficult amid multiple global headwinds.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-weight rating with a target price of Rs 367. The brokerage highlighted management's focus on sustained volume growth, premiumisation and cost transformation. It also pointed to closer integration between JLR and the India business as a potential driver of profitable growth over the medium term.

Separately, Citi noted that Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business is targeting high-single-digit industry growth in FY27 and aims to increase its domestic market share to 40% from 35.7% in FY26. The company is also targeting double-digit EBITDA margins and 30–35% return on capital employed following the proposed IVECO acquisition.

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) slipped over 2% in yesterday's trade.

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