Tata Group Retains Crown As India's Most Valuable Brand, TCS Most Valuable IT Services Company

The Tata Group has retained its crown as the most valuable Indian company. According to the newly released Brand Finance India 100 2026 report, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has once again emerged as the nation's most valuable IT services brand, cementing its position as a global technology powerhouse. ''Indian IT services continue to demonstrate global leadership, driven by a surge in enterprise AI adoption, sustained digital transformation demand, and aggressive investments in cloud and cybersecurity,'' said the report.

Maintaining its dominance, TCS holds a brand value of $21.2 billion in 2026. The milestone marks the fifth consecutive year the company has retained its title as the world's second most valuable IT services brand. Analysts attribute TCS's sustained leadership to its massive operational scale, heavily diversified global client base, and strategic investments in industry-specific solutions.

ALSO READ: TCS Vs HCLTech: Salary Hikes, Hiring And The AI Bet That Sets Them Apart

A critical driver of its recent growth is its practical approach to artificial intelligence. TCS is actively helping clients transition from theoretical AI to "Applied Intelligence," embedding AI directly across business operations to deliver measurable, bottom-line outcomes. The collective growth across the tier-one IT firms is largely propelled by rising enterprise demand for AI-enabled services, digital engineering, and comprehensive cloud enterprise solutions.

The report also underscores the broader resilience and expansion of India's tech sector, which remains vital to the global digital economy. Infosys demonstrated significant momentum, with its brand value surging 15% to reach $16.3 billion. Other industry heavyweights further reinforced India's competitive edge:

HCLTech achieved a brand value of $9 billion.

Wipro recorded a 3% increase, bringing its brand value to $6.1 billion.

Tech Mahindra also grew by 3%, reaching a brand value of $3.6 billion.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.