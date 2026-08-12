'Tata Group Bigger Than Any Individual': N Chandrasekaran In Farewell Address To Staff

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has stepped down from his position ahead of the Tata Group holding company's AGM on August 18, 2026, marking the beginning of a leadership transition at one of India's largest business groups.

Chandrasekaran addressed a small group of Tata Sons employees at Bombay House, where he reflected on his four-decade journey with the Tata Group and emphasised that the institution is bigger than any individual, sources told NDTV Profit.

"It has been a good journey spanning 40 years," Chandrasekaran told staff, according to sources, while underscoring that the Tata Group's legacy extends beyond any one leader.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and is set to complete 40 years with the conglomerate in January 2027.

In a statement, he said he had completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group and described the opportunity to contribute to the institution as immensely satisfying.

"Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility," Chandrasekaran said. His tenure as chairman of Tata Sons is scheduled to end in February 2027, and he will not seek reappointment.

Chandrasekaran took over as chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 and has overseen a period of significant transformation across the group, including the expansion of its businesses and major strategic investments.

ALSO READ: Trent To Titan: Tata Stocks That Created The Most Wealth Under N Chandrasekaran

Leadership Transition Ahead Of AGM

Chandrasekaran's decision comes ahead of the Tata Sons AGM scheduled for August 18.

In July 2025, Tata Sons had set two conditions for extending his tenure: the holding company would need to continue to remain unlisted, while a resolution would need to be reached on the SP Group's stake in Tata Sons to unlock liquidity.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, with 66% of its equity held by Tata Trusts.

The conglomerate has more than 30 companies across sectors, including Air India, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.