Tata Communication To Invest $152 Million In Subsea Cable Systems

Tata Communications on Tuesday has announced investments in subsea cable infrastructure to expand fibre capacity between India and Singapore, as demand for bandwidth from cloud, data centre and AI-led services grows across Asia.

The company said the investments will strengthen connectivity between Mumbai and Chennai, which it described as emerging AI hubs in India, and Singapore, a major cloud and AI ecosystem in Asia.

As part of the expansion, Tata Communications will integrate a new subsea cable system between Mumbai and Singapore. It will also invest as a consortium member in another subsea cable system connecting Chennai with Singapore. The Chennai-Singapore system is expected to be ready for service in the fourth quarter of 2029, the company said in its regulatory filing.

The India-Singapore route is expected to become a key digital corridor for enterprise, cloud and hyperscaler traffic between India, Southeast Asia and other global markets. The additional capacity is aimed at supporting higher data traffic, lower-latency connectivity and redundancy for companies using cloud and data centre services.

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Tata Communications said the new cable systems will be connected with its terrestrial fibre network in India, enabling onward connectivity to other parts of the country and to more than 100 data centres nationwide.

The capacity will also be linked to the company's global Tata Global Network subsea system and its IZO connectivity services, including IZO DC Dynamic Connectivity and IZO Multi-cloud connectivity. These services are used by enterprises to connect across data centres and cloud platforms.

Tata Communications said its network currently spans more than 500,000 km of subsea optical fibre and over 200,000 km of terrestrial fibre.

In 2025, the company integrated the TGN IA2, or Tata Global Network–Intra-Asia 2, submarine cable. The system is aimed at improving latency, adding redundancy and increasing network diversity by interconnecting with the existing TGN IA cable.

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