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SEBI Cancels Registration Of Five AlFs For Failing To Submit Quarterly Activity Reports

SEBI initiated summary proceedings under the Intermediaries Regulations and issued show-cause notices to these entities in April 2026.

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SEBI Cancels Registration Of Five AlFs For Failing To Submit Quarterly Activity Reports
All AIFs are required to submit quarterly reports within 15 days.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Capital markets regulator Securities And Exchange Board (SEBI) of India on Monday cancelled the registration of five alternative investment funds (AIFs) for repeatedly failing to submit mandatory quarterly activity reports.

In separate orders, SEBI cancelled the registrations of Exponential Innovation Fund, Florintree India Flexi Advantage Trust, Prime Realty Capital, Rudrabhishek Infrastructure Trust and Victory Investment Fund with immediate effect.

The regulator said these entities failed to file Quarterly Activity Reports (QARs) for the quarters ended March, June, September and December, 2025, despite regulatory requirements mandating specific disclosures by registered AIFs.

According to existing rules, all AIFs are required to submit quarterly reports within 15 days from the end of every quarter through SEBI s Intermediary Portal.

Following the lapses, SEBI initiated summary proceedings under the Intermediaries Regulations and issued show-cause notices to these entities in April 2026.

Observing that the violations were established and the entities had failed to comply with reporting norms, SEBI held that cancellation of registration was warranted under the applicable rules. 

ALSO READ: SEBI Eyes Higher Investor Payouts For Road InvITs In Rule Rethink

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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