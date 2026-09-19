Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Karthi-Starrer Continues To Draw Audiences Across Tamil, Telugu Versions

Sardar 2 continued its box-office run-on Day 10, with the Karthi-led action thriller adding to its overall collection. The film continued to see earnings from both its Tamil and Telugu versions.

Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

Sardar 2 has collected Rs 21.91 lakh in India so far on Day 10, according to live tracking by TrackTollywood. The film recorded 17.8% occupancy across 337 shows in 76 cities, with 17,154 tickets sold. The current gross collection stands at Rs 18.78 crore, while the final figure for the day is awaited.

On Day 10, the Tamil version collected Rs 20.66 lakh, recording 19.9% occupancy across 292 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version earned Rs 1.25 lakh, with 6.1% occupancy across 45 shows, the report stated.

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Sardar 2 Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Sardar 2 opened with Rs 4.78 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.84 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2.85 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 2.82 crore on Day 4, Rs 1.98 crore on Day 5, Rs 1.16 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.06 crore on Day 7.

The film's Week 1 collection stood at Rs 17.49 crore.

In Week 2, Sardar 2 collected Rs 90.41 lakh on Day 8 and Rs 16.36 lakh on Day 9. On Day 10, it has earned Rs 21.91 lakh so far.

About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a Tamil spy-action thriller and the sequel to the 2022 film Sardar. Directed by P S Mithran, the film stars Karthi in a dual role as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash. S J Suryah plays Black Dagger, while Rajisha Vijayan returns as Indhrani.

The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Nassar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Babu Antony, Balaji Sakthivel, Devadarshini, Chinni Jayanth and Jean Paul Lal.

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