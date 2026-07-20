Salesforce Launches 'SMB Growth Kit' in India, Combining Agentforce, Slack And Tableau

Salesforce has launched SMB Growth Kit in India, a new platform designed to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) manage sales, team collaboration and business insights from a single system instead of using multiple disconnected tools.

Announced on July 16, the offering combines Salesforce's Agentforce Sales, Slack and Tableau into one integrated platform. The company said the solution can be deployed within four to six weeks and is aimed at helping fast-growing businesses improve productivity, strengthen customer management and prepare for AI adoption.

India's SMB sector has shown growing interest in artificial intelligence, but many businesses continue to struggle with fragmented data, manual processes and disconnected software. Salesforce said SMB Growth Kit addresses these challenges by bringing customer information, communication and analytics together on one platform.

The platform's Agentforce Sales application helps businesses manage leads, sales opportunities and customer records in real time. It also automates routine tasks such as lead assignment and workflow management while using AI-powered features like opportunity scoring, sales forecasting and recommendations to help teams focus on potential customers with higher chances of conversion.

Slack, which is already widely used as a workplace messaging platform, serves as the collaboration layer within the new offering. Employees across sales, customer support, operations, human resources and IT can communicate, share updates and make decisions in one place. Salesforce said this is particularly useful for smaller businesses where employees often handle multiple responsibilities.

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Tableau adds business analytics capabilities by converting operational data into live dashboards. Business owners can track revenue trends, sales pipeline performance and other key metrics without relying on manually prepared spreadsheets or static reports. The company said the dashboards are mobile-friendly and connected directly with Salesforce data, allowing real-time business monitoring.

Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director of Salesforce India, said many Indian SMBs want to adopt AI but face challenges because their customer data, team conversations and business insights remain scattered across different systems.

He said the new platform provides businesses with a connected environment where sales activity, collaboration and business insights work together, helping teams make decisions with greater confidence and fewer operational blind spots.

Swaroop Kaja, Regional Vice President of Sales at Salesforce India, said the platform enables businesses to spend less time tracking updates and more time focusing on customers. He added that as businesses grow, the integrated data foundation will also support trusted and practical AI adoption.

Salesforce said SMB Growth Kit will be available immediately through select reseller partners across India. The offering includes structured onboarding, hands-on implementation and post-deployment support to help businesses become operational within four to six weeks.

By combining customer relationship management, workplace collaboration and business intelligence into one platform, Salesforce aims to make digital transformation simpler and more accessible for India's growing small and medium businesses while reducing the complexity often associated with enterprise technology.

Also Read: Salesforce To Continue To Invest, Grow In India

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