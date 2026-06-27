Not So 'Fit': SAJ Foods Under FSSAI Scanner For Misleading Biscuit Claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday has issued a notice to SAJ Food Products following a consumer complaint alleging misleading claims on the packaging of its "Eat Fit Digestive Biscuits."

The complaint raised concerns over the product's front-of-pack declaration of "100% Atta". According to the complaint, the ingredient list states that atta accounts for only 72.33% of the product, leading to allegations that the label could mislead consumers about the biscuit's composition.

In a post on X, FSSAI wrote, "FSSAI has issued a notice to SAJ Food Products following a consumer complaint regarding misleading claims on "Eat Fit Digestive Biscuits". The manufacturer has been directed to furnish an explanation within 7 days."

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In its notice, the food safety regulator identified several alleged non-compliances under food labelling and advertising rules. The FSSAI observed the following non-compliances:

The "No Added Sugar" claim was found to be misleading as the product contains maltodextrin and glucose syrup solids.

The "100% Atta" claim was found to be misleading since the product contains other ingredients and additives and is also not in compliance with the FSSAI advisory on discontinuing 100% claims.

The product name "Eat Fit Digestive" was found to require scientific justification under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.

SAJ Food Products has been directed to submit an explanation within seven days, outlining why action should not be initiated against it under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The notice does not amount to a final finding of wrongdoing. The company's response and any subsequent action by the regulator are awaited.

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