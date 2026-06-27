Sagar Adani Calls For Faster Electrification At Global Energy Dialogue In London

Adani Green Energy Ltd. Executive Director Sagar Adani has called for faster electrification of economies, saying renewable energy backed by large-scale storage will be critical to ensuring energy security, affordability and sustainability amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Speaking at the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue at London's Science Museum during London Climate Action Week, Adani said countries could no longer view electrification as optional if they wanted resilient economic growth and greater energy independence. The event, organised by Adani Green in partnership with the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC), brought together policymakers, investors, industry executives and climate experts to discuss the policy, financing and infrastructure needed to accelerate the global clean energy transition.

Addressing delegates, Adani said the world faces a "trifecta" of challenges—energy security, affordability and sustainability—and argued that electrification offers one of the most effective solutions. He said renewable energy reaches its full potential only when integrated with storage technologies such as battery energy storage systems (BESS) and pumped storage projects, enabling reliable, affordable, round-the-clock clean power.

Where Does India Stand?

Highlighting India's role in the global energy transition, Adani said the country's electricity demand will require a structural expansion of nearly 2,000 GW of additional capacity over the next two decades while ensuring energy remains affordable and increasingly clean. He said India must reduce dependence on imported fuels by accelerating electrification and building a diversified energy mix comprising renewables, hydro, thermal and nuclear power.

Adani also outlined the group's energy transition strategy, noting that it is targeting 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, anchored by the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat, while simultaneously investing in grid infrastructure, utility-scale batteries, pumped hydro storage, green hydrogen and a planned 10 GW nuclear portfolio by 2035. He said the Adani Group's commitment of more than $100 billion towards energy transition projects reflects an integrated long-term strategy rather than isolated investments.

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