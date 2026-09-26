Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 8: Horror Film Sees A Drop As It Enters Second Week In India

Resident Evil saw a drop in its box office collection as it entered the second week in India. On Day 8, the film recorded lower earnings while continuing its theatrical run across several cities.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

Resident Evil earned Rs 50.42 lakh gross so far on Day 8, recording a 59.8% drop from the previous day. According to TrackTollywood, the film recorded 21.2% overall occupancy across 508 shows. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 19.63 crore after eight days.



The English version led with Rs 42.52 lakh at 25.9% occupancy from 336 shows. Hindi earned Rs 4.87 lakh at 9.9%, while Tamil collected Rs 2.15 lakh at 34.4% and Telugu Rs 87,403 at 9.1% occupancy.

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The 2D format earned Rs 14.35 crore, followed by IMAX 2D with Rs 3.05 crore and 4DX with Rs 1.55 crore. Dolby Cinema 2D collected Rs 28.97 lakh, while ICE earned Rs 13.21 lakh, 2D Screen X Rs 13.08 lakh, MX4D Rs 9.79 lakh, EPIQ Rs 2.79 lakh and ICE 2D Rs 5,700, respectively.

Box Office Performance So Far

TrackTollywood reports that the film opened with Rs 3.02 crore on Day 1 and saw its collection rise to Rs 4.42 crore on Day 2. Day 3 brought in Rs 4.38 crore, while the film earned Rs 1.80 crore on Day 4.

The film collected Rs 2.16 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 1.54 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 7. With this, its Week 1 collection stood at Rs 18.58 crore.

In Week 2, on Day 8, the film earned Rs 50.42 lakh.

About The Film

Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows a courier who is sent to a remote hospital to deliver a package. His mission takes a dangerous turn when he finds himself caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight mutated creatures to survive.

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The film stars Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser and Kali Reis in key roles. It is an action-horror film with a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes and has an A certificate in India.

The latest Resident Evil film was released theatrically on September 18, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks another cinematic entry in the franchise based on Capcom's popular video game series.

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