Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajkummar Rao's Courtroom Drama Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam continues to draw audiences in its second week. Here's the latest update on the film's Day 10 performance.

Box Office Day 10

On Day 10, Prahaar has earned Rs 1.26 crore gross so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 24.22 crore. The film recorded 25.7% occupancy across 886 shows in 516 theatres spanning 143 cities.

According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 38,652 tickets on Day 10 so far. The film has recorded 147 fast-filling shows and four houseful shows.

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State-Wise Collection

Based on TrackTollywood data, Maharashtra led with Rs 67.74 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 10.53 lakh. Delhi contributed Rs 7.27 lakh, while Gujarat recorded Rs 7.09 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 5.66 lakh, followed by Haryana at Rs 4.47 lakh. West Bengal contributed Rs 3.62 lakh, while Telangana recorded Rs 3.55 lakh.

Odisha collected Rs 2.95 lakh, followed by Rajasthan with Rs 2.72 lakh. Chhattisgarh added Rs 1.98 lakh, while Madhya Pradesh recorded Rs 1.72 lakh.

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Punjab contributed Rs 1.21 lakh, followed by Jharkhand at Rs 1 lakh. Bihar earned Rs 77,580, while Goa recorded Rs 69,590.

Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 68,580, followed by Assam at Rs 64,498. Uttarakhand recorded Rs 56,190, while Chandigarh added Rs 43,400.

Day-wise Collection

Prahaar opened with Rs 2.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.80 crore on Day 2. The film then recorded its highest collection of Rs 4.43 crore on Day 3 before earning Rs 2.50 crore on Day 4. Day 5 saw the film collect Rs 4.03 crore, while Day 6 and Day 7 brought in Rs 1.79 crore and Rs 1.43 crore, respectively, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 20.68 crore.

Entering its second week, Prahaar earned Rs 74.85 lakh on Day 8 before rising to Rs 1.53 crore on Day 9. On Day 10, the film has collected Rs 1.26 crore so far.

About The Film

Directed by Avinash Arun, the biographical drama follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in major criminal cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

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