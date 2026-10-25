Udinese vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

Udinese will host AC Milan in a Serie A Matchday 8 fixture at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday, October 25.

The hosts will look to end their poor run of results, while AC Milan will aim to maintain their unbeaten record in Serie A this season.

Udinese head into the fixture after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Lecce in their previous league outing. The hosts will be eager to respond in front of their home supporters, having struggled to find the back of the net at the Bluenergy Stadium in recent weeks.

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AC Milan, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the UEFA Europa League. However, the Rossoneri will look to put that result behind them and return to winning ways in the Italian top flight after defeating Atalanta 3-2 in their previous Serie A match.

Udinese vs AC Milan: Kickoff Time

The upcoming Serie A match will kick off at 1:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday, October 26.

Udinese vs AC Milan: Venue

The match will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Udinese vs AC Milan: Match Referee

Matteo Marcenaro will be the match referee for the Udinese-AC Milan contest.

Udinese vs AC Milan: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 102

Udinese Wins: 20

AC Milan Wins: 46

Draws: 36

Udinese vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineups

Udinese: Maduka Okoye; Nicolò Bertola, Oumar Solet, Enzo Ebosse; Mërgim Vojvoda, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Oier Zarraga, Jesper Karlström, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Hassane Kamara; Keinan Davis.

AC Milan: Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Strahinja Pavlović, Koni De Winter; Pervis Estupiñán, Luka Modrić, Yunus Musah, Filippo Terracciano; Alphadjo Cissé, Christian Pulisic; Gonçalo Ramos.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be available on the Unite8 Sports television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on ZEE5 in India.

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