Petrol, Diesel Prices To Rise Post Elections? Govt Fact-Checks Claims Of Up To Rs 12.5/Litre Revision

Rumours were rife on social media about the hike in fuel prices in the country, which prompted the Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit to deny the claims that the Central government has increased petrol and diesel prices.

"This order is #FAKE. The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order. Always VERIFY such news only through official government sources,” clarified the PIB Fact Check in its post on X.

Earlier, the fake post, which was viral on social media spaces, had claimed that the petroleum ministry had hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 12.5, respectively

In another post, a member of the All India Trinamool Congress, Nilanjan Das, had alleged that the “anti-people” BJP-led government has brazenly hiked the fuel prices in the middle of the ongoing state elections in West Bengal.

The rumour comes at a time when TMC and BJP are locked in an intense battle in West Bengal, where the second phase of voting is ongoing, while the Assembly polls in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are already over and the results are expected to be declared on May 4.

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Futures At Four-Year High Of $115 As Hormuz Chokehold Intensifies

On Wednesday, Brent crude futures surged beyond $115 per barrel, a first since June 2022, marking the highest level. The ongoing tensions between the US-Israel war with Iran have led to worries about the global oil supply, while Brent has seen advances for the seventh session in a row. The rise in crude prices suggests the reality of limited Middle East supplies and the uncertainty surrounding the fragile ceasefire.

In the talks between the US and Iran, which are now stalled, the Strait of Hormuz has held a significant position since it holds the distinction of passing 20-25% of global oil supply. The flow of oil through the vital route has been disrupted, which has triggered the current spate of price hike.

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