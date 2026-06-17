Austria vs Jordan Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already seen a few upsets. Little-known Cape Verde held 2010 world champions Spain to a draw on Monday, while Egypt and Belgium scored a point each after what was a tight contest between them.

On Tuesday, Jordan, who are making their World Cup debut alongside Cape Verde, Curaçao and Uzbekistan, will play against Austria, who are returning to the big stage after 28 years. The match will be played in Santa Clara, California. The game is important for both Austria and Jordan who are placed in the same group as defending champions Argentina. Algeria are the fourth team in the group.

The top two teams from each group make it to the Round of 32, alongside the best third-placed teams. That makes it all the more important for both Jordan and Austria to collect whatever points they can in this match.

The two teams also have some injury concerns. Austria are without the services of attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, who missed out on the tournament due to a thigh injury. Jordan are without strikers Yazan Al Naimat and Ibrahim Sabra, who suffered knee and ankle injuries.

Match Start Time, Venue

The Jordan vs Austria game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday. The match will be played at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

Match Referee

Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida will officiate this game.

Head-to-Head

Jordan and Austria have never faced each other before, which makes it all the more interesting.

Form Guide

Austria: W-W-W-D-W

Jordan: L-L-D-D-L

Austria

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Konrad Laimer, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald; Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch; Marko Arnautovic. Coach: Ralf Rangnick

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele, and Patrick Pentz.

Defenders: David Affengruber, Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Phillip Mwene, Marco Friedl, and Michael Svoboda.

Midfielders: Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Alexander Prass, Paul Wanner, and Alessandro Schoepf.

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Patrick Wimmer.

Jordan

Predicted Lineup (3-4-3): Yazeed Abulaila; Saleem Obaid, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib; Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha; Mousa Al-Taamari, Ali Olwan, Odeh Al-Fakhoury. Coach: Jamal Sellami

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Yazeed Abulaila, Nour Baniateyah, and Abdallah Alfakhori.

Defenders: Mohammad Abuhasheesh, Abdallah Nasib, Husam Abudahab, Yazan Al-Arab, Mohammad Abualnadi, Saleem Obaid, Saed Alrosan, Ehsan Haddad, and Anas Badawi.

Midfielders: Amer Jamous, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Rajaei Ayed, Ibrahim Sadeh, Mohammad Abughoush, Mohannad Abu Taha, Nizar Al-Rashdan, and Mohammad Aldaoud.

Forwards: Mohammad Abuzraiq, Ali Olwan, Mousa Al-Taamari, Odeh Al-Fakhoury, Mahmoud Almardi, and Ali Azaizeh.

Players To Watch

Austria

David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Kevin Danso and Konrad Laimer offer a much-coveted defence line capable of stalling attacks from all corners.

Jordan

The World Cup debutants are also packing a high-quality defence with Yazan Al‑Arab, Abdallah Nasib and Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi in a three‑centre‑back system. They also have the services of Ehsan Haddad and Mohannad Abu Taha as wingbacks.

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Jordan vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 match can be watched live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 1 HD and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Jordan vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 game can be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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