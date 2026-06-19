Gabbard Drops Bombshell, Claims Fauci Funded Wuhan Research Where COVID Originated

Outgoing US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has released a series of declassified communications and documents that she says reveal efforts by former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr Anthony Fauci and intelligence officials to shape assessments regarding the origins of COVID-19.

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the documents were uncovered during a year-long declassification review conducted under US President Donald Trump's transparency initiative. The release centres on allegations that Fauci played a significant role in influencing intelligence evaluations related to the pandemic and the debate over whether the virus originated from a laboratory leak or a natural source.

The documents reportedly focus on U.S.-funded coronavirus research conducted at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which has been the subject of ongoing scrutiny since the pandemic began. Gabbard's office claims the records show Fauci maintained close interactions with intelligence officials and scientists whose findings were incorporated into official assessments on the virus's origins.

ALSO READ: Kerala Budget Announces Reforms To Land Laws To Boost Industrial Infra In State

In a statement accompanying the release, Gabbard, on her final day as US Director of National Intelligence, said the American public deserved “transparency, truth and accountability” regarding decisions made during the pandemic. She accused senior officials of suppressing information, manipulating intelligence findings and limiting dissenting views concerning the lab-leak theory.

The ODNI also alleged that correspondence contained in the release contradicts Fauci's testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2024. During that hearing, Fauci denied having knowledge of discussions with intelligence agencies concerning viral research and COVID-19 origins. Gabbard's office argues the newly released documents suggest otherwise.

In addition, the ODNI cited testimony from multiple intelligence community whistleblowers who claimed analysts faced retaliation, professional setbacks and pressure when raising concerns or supporting the possibility that the virus originated from a laboratory incident. Several of those allegations have been referred to the Intelligence Community Inspector General for further review.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.