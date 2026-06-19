Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Opens To Moderate Response, Mints This Amount

Released on June 19, Cocktail 2 has opened to a modest start at the Indian box office. The romantic drama has collected an estimated Rs 2.29 crore net in India so far on its opening day and India gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.70 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trends

Cocktail 2 is currently running across 4,160 shows nationwide and has registered an overall occupancy of around 13%. For the Hindi (2D) version, the overall occupancy stands at 11.08%, with morning shows recording the same figure.

Performance in Major Cities

Hyderabad emerged as the strongest market for the film with 19% occupancy from 212 shows. Bengaluru followed closely with 17% occupancy across 311 shows.

Pune and Jaipur recorded 16% occupancy each, while Mumbai posted 14% occupancy from 745 shows. Bhopal registered 13% occupancy and Chandigarh stood at 12%.

Meanwhile, NCR reported 9% occupancy despite having the highest number of screenings, 1,199. Ahmedabad and Lucknow recorded 8% occupancy each, while Surat and Kolkata remained on the lower side with 6% occupancy.

Advance Booking Report

Ahead of its release, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 5.57 crore in advance bookings from 1.61 lakh tickets sold across 11,868 shows nationwide. Including blocked seats, the pre-sales figure increased to Rs 8.83 crore. Maharashtra led the advance booking charts with Rs 1.98 crore gross (including blocked seats), followed by Delhi at Rs 1.71 crore, Karnataka at Rs 95.35 lakh and Gujarat at Rs 71.91 lakh. Among key centres, NCR topped with Rs 1.71 crore from 1,521 shows, while Mumbai contributed Rs 1.27 crore from 889 shows. Hyderabad and Bengaluru recorded strong occupancy of 16% and 15% respectively, while Chennai stood out with the highest occupancy among major cities at 33%.

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Reported Budget Details

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Maddock Films reportedly invested heavily in Cocktail 2, with the film's production budget estimated at around Rs 95 crore. The report further states that Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's combined remuneration is said to be around Rs 35 crore, while another Rs 20 crore was allocated for print and publicity, taking the overall cost to nearly Rs 150 crore. The publication also claimed that the film has already recovered nearly 50% of its budget through non-theatrical and pre-release deals.

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About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The romantic drama follows a couple whose long-term relationship is disrupted when an old friend re-enters their lives, leading to emotional complications, unexpected twists and a modern love triangle. Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Kriti Sanon as Ally and Rashmika Mandanna as Diya.

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