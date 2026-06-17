JSW Steel in Focus: Motilal Oswal Bullish on Double-Digit Growth — Check Target Price, Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

JSW Steel Ltd. shares are likely to remain in focus after the brokerage Motilal Oswal reiterated a ‘Buy' rating on the stock, citing strong growth visibility backed by capacity expansion, improving cost efficiencies, and a rising share of value-added products.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,520 on the stock, implying an upside of about 19% from the current market price.

Motilal Oswal highlighted that JSW Steel is well-placed with new capacities coming on stream, strong domestic demand, and a rising share of value-added proportion in the sales mix. The recent sale of BPSL stake positions the company well to execute its various projects.

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The company's focus on increasing the captive share of iron ore and improving coal linkages will support earnings.

Double-digit growth visibility

Going forward, the brokerage estimates double-digit revenue growth over FY27-FY28, driven by the ramp-up of new capacity and price recovery led by the safeguard duty.

Despite input cost volatility, Motilal Oswal believes Ebitda/tonne will rebound to ~Rs 14,000/tonne by FY28E on account of domestic steel price recovery, led by the safeguard duty.

As BPSL was transferred to JFE JV via a slump sale, the brokerage's FY27/28 earnings estimates exclude BPSL.

Valuation and outlook

At current levels, the stock trades at around 7.5x FY28 estimated EV/Ebitda, which the brokerage believes remains attractive given the earnings growth trajectory.

Overall, the brokerage maintains a bullish stance on JSW Steel, supported by strong growth visibility, margin expansion potential, and a robust balance sheet, making it a preferred play in the metals space.

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Motilal Oswal Jsw Steel Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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