Oman Rejects Iran's Hormuz Toll Plan: Can Ships Be Legally Charged, And What It Means For The Ceasefire?

Oman has firmly opposed any proposal to levy tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing back against ideas reportedly being explored by Iran as part of broader ceasefire discussions in West Asia.

The resistance from Oman reflects the growing tensions over the future of one of the world's most critical oil chokepoints, even as diplomatic efforts continue to stabilise the region.

At the heart of the dispute lies the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees the right of “transit passage” through international straits such as the Strait of Hormuz.

This provision allows ships and aircraft to move freely without interference, a principle widely accepted by the global community.

According to reports, Iran has floated the idea of charging vessels as part of potential ceasefire arrangements.

However, Oman — which shares control of the strait alongside Iran — has made it clear that any such toll regime would violate existing international agreements and set a risky precedent.

Legal Grey Zone

Under UNCLOS, coastal states have limited authority over international straits. While they can regulate navigation for safety and environmental reasons, imposing fees purely for passage is widely seen as inconsistent with the treaty's core principle of free transit.

Legal experts note that unless framed as charges for specific services — such as pilotage or emergency assistance — a blanket toll on transit traffic would likely face strong international opposition.

This makes Oman's stance significant. As a key stakeholder geographically and diplomatically, its rejection complicates any attempt to formalise such a system under a ceasefire framework.

High Stakes For Oil Markets

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20% of global oil trade, making it one of the most strategically sensitive waterways in the world.

Any move to impose tolls — or even the perception of restricted access — could trigger volatility in crude prices and disrupt global supply chains.

Even the discussion of tolls introduces uncertainty for shipping companies, insurers, and energy markets, potentially raising transportation costs and feeding into inflationary pressures worldwide.

Ceasefire Talks Face Fresh Friction

The toll proposal also risks becoming a sticking point in already fragile ceasefire negotiations.

While Iran may view such charges as leverage or compensation amid conflict-related disruptions, Oman's outright rejection signals that regional consensus is far from assured.

For the US, backing or even entertaining such a move could also raise questions about its long-standing position on freedom of navigation — a cornerstone of global maritime order.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.