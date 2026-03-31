Novo Nordisk Lowers Prices Of Ozempic, Wegovy In India

Novo Nordisk India on Tuesday announced price reductions for Ozempic and Wegovy in India, days after the launch of generic versions of semaglutide injections for patients living with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Indian pharma majors recently announced the launch of their generic versions following the molecule behind products like Ozempic and Wegovy, going off patent in India.

Effective April 1, 2026, the price of the starting dose of Ozempic will be reduced by 36 per cent, while that of the starting dose of Wegovy will be reduced by 48 per cent in India.

Ozempic (0.25 mg) and Wegovy (0.25 mg) will be available in India at an effective daily price of Rs 202 or a weekly price of Rs 1,415 inclusive of taxes, Novo Nordisk stated.

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Prices of the generic versions of semaglutide injection are considerably lower than prices of the innovator, Novo Nordisk.

The company said it has lowered prices "to make these innovative therapies, that are supported by robust clinical evidence and high scientific standards, more accessible to a larger section of people living with diabetes and obesity in India".

Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said, "By revising the price of our innovative treatments, we're trying to make best-in-class cardiometabolic care more affordable for as many people with type 2 diabetes, overweight and obesity in India, as possible. The burden of diabetes, obesity and related complications is immense for India, and we aim to bend this curve with effective, safe, and time-tested solutions."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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