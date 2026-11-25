The Supreme Court has dismissed appeals challenging IDBI Bank's pension scheme after taking note of the Centre's approval to sell a controlling stake in the lender to a subsidiary of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The bench observed that little could be done in the matter given the government's decision to proceed with the strategic disinvestment, while allowing the appellants to pursue other legal remedies.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said, "There is nothing much, we can do in the matter(s)", as per Live Law report.

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The court also upheld the Bombay High Court's position that IDBI Bank does not qualify as 'State' under Article 12 of the Constitution and is therefore not subject to writ jurisdiction under Article 226.

Centre Approves Sale of 60.72% Stake

During the proceedings, the court was informed about the Finance Ministry's October 14, 2026 announcement approving 10955230 Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings, as the strategic buyer of a combined 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank. The proposed transaction involves the government's 30.48% holding and LIC's 30.24% stake. After the sale, the Centre will retain 15% ownership, while LIC will hold 19%.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has also authorised the government to sell its remaining 15% stake through the open market. However, the transaction is yet to clear all regulatory requirements. The successful bidder must present its credentials to the Reserve Bank of India and submit a roadmap for meeting applicable regulatory conditions.

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What Were the Pension-Related Appeals About?

The appeals were filed by the All India IDBI Officers Association and other employees challenging a Bombay High Court order that had rejected their petitions. The dispute centred on an IDBI Bank circular issued on April 18, 2012. The employees sought another opportunity for staff members who had not previously opted for the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme.

They also challenged retrospective salary deductions towards pension contributions under the New Pension Scheme, effective April 1, 2008. The employees had approached the courts seeking relief, arguing against the bank's pension-related decisions. However, the Bombay High Court dismissed their petitions, holding that IDBI Bank was not 'State' under Article 12.

The Supreme Court's dismissal leaves that High Court decision intact. However, it clarified that the appellants remain free to approach the appropriate forum for remedies available under the law.

READ | Fairfax To Sell IIFL Finance Stake To Fund IDBI Bank Purchase, Says Report

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