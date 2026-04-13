Nadir Godrej To Step Down From Godrej Industries Helm After 25 Year-Stint, Resigns As MD & Chairman

Nadir Godrej is set to retire as the Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries after a 25-year stint on Aug. 13. This comes as he turns 75 in August, however the board has appointed him as the 'Chairman Emeritus' with effect from Aug. 14 along with Adi Godrej.

Nadir Godrej became the Chairman of Godrej Industries on Oct. 1, 2021, taking over from his brother Adi Godrej. However, he became the MD in 2001 after Godrej Soaps Ltd was renamed Godrej Industries.

Pirojsha Godrej will be appointed as the Chairperson of the board and the Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group with effect from Aug. 14. He has now been designated as 'Chairperson-Designate' with immediate effect.

"I am very confident that our leadership team will continue to build forward and create even more sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders. I will always be available to support you in anyway I can," Nadir Godrej said in his letter to the board of directors.

The board of directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the appointment of Burjis Godrej as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the company.

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He is also going to step down as Chairperson and Non-executive Director of Godrej Agro. Nadir Godrej will also step down as Chairperson and Director of Astec Life.

A veteran of Indian industry, Nadir has played an important role in developing the animal feed, agricultural input and chemicals businesses owned by Godrej.

His active interest in research related to these areas has resulted in several patents in the field of agricultural chemicals and surfactants. With his tremendous experience and expertise Nadir has also contributed to the development of a variety of industries by participating keenly in industry bodies such as the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association of India, Indian Chemical Manufacturers Association and Oil Technologists' Association of India.

He received a B. S. degree in Chemical Engineering in 1973 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an M.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1974 from Stanford University. He also earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1976. Since 1977, he has been a Director of Godrej Soaps Limited.

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