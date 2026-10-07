Multiple Tata Trusts Move To Protect Hearing Rights, Filing 84 Caveats Before Charity Commissioner

Multiple trusts within the Tata Trusts group have filed 84 caveats before Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner, according to sources aware of the filings, a move aimed at ensuring they are heard before any orders are passed in matters concerning the trusts.

The caveats have been filed amid escalating governance disputes within the philanthropic conglomerate, which oversees the largest shareholder of Tata Sons Pvt., the holding company of the $400 billion Tata Group. Multiple trust-related matters are currently pending before the Charity Commissioner.

The filings name Noel Tata and Neville Tata among the caveators, highlighting the involvement of key members of the Tata family in the ongoing proceedings.

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A caveat is a legal mechanism that requires a court or authority to notify the caveator and provide an opportunity to be heard before passing any adverse order.

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The latest caveat filings come amid a widening governance battle within Tata Trusts that has steadily escalated over recent months. The dispute first came into public view when trustee Venu Srinivasan raised concerns over governance changes within the trusts, alleging attempts to alter established decision-making structures and seeking a freeze on proposed board-level changes while the issues were examined.

The conflict intensified after disagreements emerged over the handling of key resolutions and the functioning of trust boards. Subsequently, trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust publicly accused executive trustee Venu Vijay of acting in a manner that undermined duly passed board resolutions, bringing internal differences into the open.

The disagreement has since expanded into multiple proceedings before the Charity Commissioner, with rival factions challenging various governance actions and resolutions.

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