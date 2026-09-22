Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 18: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Sees Major Monday Dip

Mirzapur: The Movie is beginning to slow down at the box office after maintaining a stronger pace in the earlier two weeks. The action-crime thriller saw a sharp drop in collections on its third Monday.

Here's a look at its Day 18 box office performance.

Day 18 Box Office Collection

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Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 1.9 crore net in India on Day 18, recording a 62% drop from the previous days collection. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 217.60 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 259.09 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film added Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on Day 18, taking its overseas gross to Rs 56.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 315.34 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7. The film ended its first week with Rs 148.45 crore.

The second week began with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10. It collected Rs 5.50 crore each on Days 11 and 12, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4 crore on Day 14. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 55 crore.

The third week opened with Rs 2.75 crore on Day 15, followed by Rs 4.50 crore on Day 16 and Rs 5 crore on Day 17. The film added Rs 1.90 crore on Day 18.

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About The Film

Mirzapur The Movie brings the popular streaming franchise to the big screen, continuing its story of crime, rivalry and the fight for power. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film was released on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi, among others.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the film marks the franchise's theatrical debut. The story follows the continuing battle for control of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new threats emerge.

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