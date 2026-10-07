Meta Removes 5.3 Million Pieces Of Child Abuse Content In India In 2026; Direct I4C Reporting Begins

Social media giant Meta announced on Wednesday a suite of enhanced measures, including advanced artificial intelligence detection systems and revamped ad review protocols, designed to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across its ecosystem.

The Silicon Valley conglomerate revealed that in India alone, it actioned 5.3 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content across Facebook and Instagram between January and June 2026. Over 98% of these violations were detected and addressed proactively by automated systems before any user reported them.

Alongside the enforcement figures, Meta confirmed it is establishing direct reporting integrations with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Suspected child safety and CSAM cases originating in India will now be routed directly through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in), bypassing traditional diplomatic or international intermediary bottlenecks to give domestic law enforcement faster access to actionable intelligence.

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