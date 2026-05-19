Meta Layoffs: Facebook Parent To Cut 10% Jobs On Wednesday, Closes 6,000 Open Roles — What We Know

Meta has explianed its layoff plan for this ​week in a memo shared with employees on Monday, noting that the global workforce cut would be accompanied by ‌a fresh round of organisational changes with the focus to improve the company's AI workflows, according to a report by Reuters.

The Facebook parent is planning to slash 10% of its employees on Wednesday, with more significant layoffs planned later this year.

Meta Chief People Officer Janelle Gale informed employees the company ​plans to move 7,000 employees to new initiatives related to AI workflows and to cut managerial roles, the report said, citing the memo shared with the employees.

Additonally, "many leaders will announce ​org changes," she said.

"As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles ⁠into their new org structures. We're now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of ​pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership."

ALSO READ: Meta May 20 Layoff Panic: Ex-Employee Recalls 'Doomsday' Atmosphere As Staff Hoarded Office Snacks

The reported layoff is a part of a ​major restructuring planned at Meta this year, as the social media giant boosts its AI investments in a bid to center AI agents in both its product offerings and its internal operations.

These job cuts also highlight a broader pattern of AI-linked job cuts among major US companies this year, especillay in the technology sector.

The Mark Zuckerberg led company plans to cut 20% of the its workforce in total. Few of the transfers have been already conducted, while some other employees will be notified on Wednesday, the report cited the memo. Meanwhile, the employees in North America were asked to work from home on Wednesday.

The company has also closed an additional 6,000 open roles as ‌part of ⁠the process, Gale told employees in an earlier memo. In total, Meta employed 77,986 employees at the end of March, according to company filings.

ALSO READ: TCS Asks Managers To Put 5% Staff In Band D, Stoking Fears Of Fresh Layoffs: Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.