JSW Energy Commissions Halol Wind Blade Manufacturing Plant In Gujarat

JSW Energy Ltd. today announced the commissioning of its wind blade manufacturing plant at Halol, Gujarat, via a regulatory filing on Monday.

The Halol facility has an annual production capacity of up to 450 wind blades, equivalent to 600 MW of wind projects. The plant will manufacture 82-metre wind blades compatible with 4 MW Wind Turbine Generators, as per the filing.

The Company currently operates an installed wind energy capacity of 3.9 GW. Further, the Company has 6.5 GW of locked-in hybrid capacity - in which wind is an integral component, and 2.4 GW of plain-vanilla locked-in wind projects.

JSW Energy's new plant is aimed at supporting its future wind energy growth plans as it will enable the company to de-risk its supply chain, support MNRE's domestic content requirements, and further optimize capital expenditure on wind energy projects.

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The in-house manufacturing project will also reduce logistics and other input costs, thereby enhancing the IRR profile of these projects. Moreover, it also insulates the company from input price fluctuations in wind blades.

"JSW Energy has a total locked-in generation capacity of 32.1 GW, comprising 13.7 GW operational and 13.8 GW under construction across thermal, hydro, and renewables, with a pipeline of 4.6 GW," the company mentioned in its filing.

It added that it also has 29.6 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, comprising pumped hydro storage of 26.4 GWh and battery energy storage systems of 3.2 GWh.

"The company aims to reach 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050," JSW energy said.

JSW Energy Share Price

Shares of the company closed 2.27% lower at Rs 570.95 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 1.04% decline in the Nifty index on Monday.

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