Jefferies Sees A Reason for Indian Hotels To Cheer Louder In The Upcoming Wedding Season

Wedding bells are a-ringing, buffet counters are on the brink of opening, and the smell of matrimony is in the air (bundled with delicacies like kebabs, kadhai paneer, and pani puri).

With India's much-awaited wedding season upon us, many industries will have their hands and plates full, including the hotel sector. Wedding boons are common for the hospitality industry, though this season may be a tad bit more special, Jefferies pointed out.

Generally, Indian weddings are concentrated around auspicious dates, but in fiscal year 2028 wedding dates are expected to register a 40% jump to around 95, from the typical 65 to 70.

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While wedding dates in the current fiscal are broadly flat year-on-year, the calendar is improving meaningfully thereafter. Wedding dates are seen lower in the third quarter of FY27, but are expected to rise 45-80% year-on-year from the fourth quarter onwards and through the third quarter of fiscal 2028, creating scope for a calendar-led uplift in wedding demand and hotel revenues.

"A richer wedding calendar should improve demand absorption, reduce events turned away & support hotel revenues. Weddings drive premium room rates, banquets, F&B & broader asset utilisation," Jefferies outlined.

Moreover, geography may also be favoring the Indian landscape as demand is skewed more towards domestic destinations, wafting them with a structural tailwind.

"Destination weddings account for 1/4th of India's wedding market, with domestic/Int split at 89%/11% (WedMeGood). Growing branded hotel supply, the government's "Wed in India" initiative and a weaker INR are factors which could continue to add to domestic weddings' salience," the brokerage explained.

It added that Indian locations offer specialised wedding infrastructure, including veg or Jain catering, priests and multi-venue setups. One of the biggest challenge for overseas destinations is to accomodate the large scale Indian weddings with their logistics and labour, Jefferies underlind.

Weddings also drive a multi-asset monetisation for Indian hotels, considering a range of ceremonies (haldi, sangeet among others) being organised over the course of multiple days. According to Jefferies diversified hotel chains derive an estimated low-teens revenue from weddings, while resorts in wedding-centric markets such as Rajasthan can derive 30-40%.

"Wedding premiumization is driving greater preference for branded hotel venues. Industry commentary (ET) points to strong momentum, with wedding revenue growth expectations ranging from double digits to 50%, while inquiries and bookings for Jan-Mar 2027 have reportedly started 4-6 months earlier than usual," the brokerage highlighted.

The premium Average Room Rates (ARRs) and occupancy will likely receive a boost from destination weddings, which require 2-4 night room blocks or full property buyouts on an average.

Another factor working for the hospitality industry shining through from the jewellery industry, Jefferies underscored. The brokerage highlighted commentary from leading jewellery players which suggests that wedding demand remains seasonal but resilient, implying wedding-led hotel demand can hold up even in softer consumer environments.

"Companies note that while discretionary purchases can be deferred, wedding-related spending generally recovers. This suggests fewer auspicious dates may compress demand into peak periods, while a richer wedding calendar could support a wider spread of wedding-related demand," the brokerage underlined.

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