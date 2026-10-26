Jeep Compass Sport Diesel Automatic Launched: Price, Features And Delivery Date

Buyers who wanted an automatic Jeep Compass without stretching to a higher trim now have a cheaper route in. Jeep India has priced the new Compass Sport AT at Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and it marks the first time the base Sport trim has been paired with the 9-speed automatic, which also makes it the lowest-priced automatic Compass on sale. Customers can expect deliveries from the second week of November 2026.

Engine And Gearbox

Nothing changes under the bonnet compared with the rest of the range. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel makes 170hp and 350Nm, and here it sends power to the front wheels through the 9-speed automatic. Jeep has also kept Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension on this variant. Elsewhere in the line-up, buyers can still choose between manual and automatic gearboxes, as well as 2WD or 4WD.

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Extra Safety Over The Manual

The automatic is not just a gearbox swap. Jeep has loaded it with six airbags, auto hold and cruise control on top of what the manual Sport offers. Other safety equipment includes electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, ISOFIX anchors for child seats, tyre-pressure monitoring and an electronic parking brake. A reversing camera works together with rear parking sensors.

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Cabin And Equipment

Inside, the cabin follows a dark theme, with grey fabric panels across the dashboard and door pads and blue stitching running through the fabric seats. Infotainment is handled by an 8.4-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while a four-speaker setup takes care of audio. Driver information appears on a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster.

Styling And Accessories

On the outside, the Sport AT carries the entry-level trim's styling. The SUV rides on 17-inch silver alloy wheels, and lighting comes from LED headlamps with daytime running lights. Other details include chrome around the windows, black mirror housings that integrate the turn indicators, a rear spoiler and a shark-fin antenna.

For those who want a bit more character, Jeep offers an optional Rs 29,900 accessory pack. It brings a “Swoosh” decal that runs along the shoulder line and across the rear pillars, along with mud flaps outside and all-weather floor mats inside. The same pack also adds ambient lighting and a dashcam to the cabin.

With deliveries due from November, the Sport AT gives buyers a lower entry point into automatic Compass ownership, while the manual gearbox and 4WD options stay available across the rest of the range.

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