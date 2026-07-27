Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's Film Maintains Strong Run On Monday, Mints This Amount

Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical run on its first Monday, with collections slowing after a strong opening weekend. The film remained the top choice in its primary markets and moved closer to another box office milestone as weekday business settled following four days of robust earnings.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 2.59 crore (live) net in India on Day 5. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 127.34 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 149.04 crore. The final Day 5 figures are yet to be reported.

The film opened with Rs 42.7 crore on its first Thursday, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. Collections picked up over the weekend with Rs 28.9 crore on Saturday and Rs 32 crore on Sunday before slowing on Monday. It is currently running across 5,400 shows nationwide.

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Language-Wise Performance

Sacnilk also reported that Tamil remained the biggest contributor on Day 5, earning Rs 2.16 crore (live) from 2,488 shows with 26% occupancy. The Hindi version collected Rs 26 lakhs (live) from 2,330 shows, recording 8% occupancy, while the Telugu version added Rs 17 lakhs (live) from 582 shows with 17% occupancy.

Occupancy Across Key Markets

The Tamil version registered an overall occupancy of 24.62% during morning shows. Among major centres, Trichy recorded the highest occupancy at 50%, followed by Pondicherry at 48% and Chennai at 42%, according to Sacnil.

Coimbatore reported 29%, Madurai 26%, Vellore 23%, Bengaluru 10%, Kochi and Trivandrum 8% each, while Mumbai stood at 5% and the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 2%.

The Hindi version posted an overall occupancy of 7.17%. Bengaluru led Hindi markets with 22%, followed by Pune at 11%, while Jaipur registered 9% and NCR 7%.

In Telugu, the overall occupancy stood at 14.50%. Warangal recorded the highest occupancy at 25%, followed by Guntur at 24%, while Vizag and Kakinada reported 19% each. Hyderabad registered 12% occupancy during morning shows.

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About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action drama directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Mamitha Baiju, the film follows a determined man confronting powerful adversaries in his fight for justice.

Featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, it was released in multiple languages.

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