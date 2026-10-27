Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth Starrer Holds Strong, Check Earnings

Jailer 2 remains in theatres, with its Day 13 collection now being tracked. Here's how the Rajinikanth starrer is performing so far.

Box Office Day 13

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 6.23 crore gross on Day 13 so far, with 3,83,939 tickets sold across 9,165 shows in 2,889 theatres spanning 1,210 cities. According to TrackTollywood, the film has recorded 14% occupancy, with 492 fast-filling shows and 21 housefull shows.

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The Tamil version led the Day 13 collections with Rs 3.64 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.36 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 1.02 crore. The Kannada version recorded Rs 20.11 lakh.

In terms of formats, the 2D version collected Rs 5.96 crore. IMAX 2D contributed Rs 16.69 lakh, while DOLBY CINEMA 2D earned Rs 5.36 lakh. EPIQ recorded Rs 2.81 lakh, followed by 4DX with Rs 1.59 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 62.64 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 39.58 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 49.93 crore on Day 3. Day 4 saw collections of Rs 59.37 crore, while Day 5 recorded Rs 46.20 crore. On Day 6, the film collected Rs 50.38 crore, followed by Rs 30.14 crore on Day 7. The film's Week 1 collection stood at Rs 338.23 crore.

In Week 2, Jailer 2 collected Rs 18.17 crore on Day 8, while Day 9 recorded Rs 16.52 crore. The film earned Rs 26.09 crore on Day 10 and Rs 27.47 crore on Day 11. On Day 12, Jailer 2 collected Rs 10.47 crore, while Day 13 has earned Rs 6.23 crore so far.

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About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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