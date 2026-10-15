Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth Starrer Starts Strong, Eyes Rs 125 Crore Worldwide Opening

Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, which hit theatres on Thursday amid massive fan excitement and strong advance bookings. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action sequel has opened to high expectations as it begins its box office journey.

Here's a look at its Day 1 collection so far.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

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Jailer 2 collected an estimated Rs 13.13 crore net in India on Day 1, taking its gross collection to Rs 15.49 crore, according to live estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 3,878 shows.

The Tamil version led the early collections, earning Rs 10.96 crore net from 2,550 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 1.92 crore from 755 shows, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 22 lakh from 548 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 3 lakh across 25 shows.

Advance Booking

Jailer 2 recorded strong advance bookings ahead of its release, earning Rs 41.48 crore gross from 19.60 lakh tickets across 17,615 shows, including block seats, according to Sacnilk. Without block seats, the collection stood at Rs 37.60 crore. Tamil markets led the bookings, followed by Telugu and Hindi versions.

Expectations are high for the sequel after the success of the first Jailer, which earned around Rs 604.50 crore worldwide. 2.0 tops the list with Rs 691 crore, followed by Leo at Rs 606 crore and Coolie at Rs 518 crore.

Jailer 2 is expected to earn around Rs 125 crore gross worldwide on Day 1, though its final opening numbers will depend on theatre occupancy and spot bookings. The film's performance over the weekend and weekdays will indicate whether it can maintain its box office momentum.

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About The Film

Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who returns to action to protect his family from a powerful criminal network. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the sequel features Anirudh Ravichander's music and background score.

The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, along with Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty.

Jailer 2 hit theatres on October 15, 2026, with a U/A 16+ certificate and a runtime of around 165 minutes. Its release sparked celebrations among fans in India and overseas, with special screenings, giant cut-outs, firecrackers and prayers marking Rajinikanth's return to the big screen.

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