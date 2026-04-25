Infosys, TCS, Wipro Are Hiring Again. But If You Have THESE Skills

India's top IT services companies are hiring again, but the jobs in demand are changing fast. Infosys, TCS and Wipro said they are adding talent, with AI, cloud, data and cybersecurity emerging as priority skills.

The hiring shift matters because it signals where the next wave of IT jobs may come from. Freshers are returning to the pipeline, but companies are making it clear that traditional hiring alone is giving way to skill-led recruitment.

Infosys said it onboarded more than 20,000 freshers in FY26 and expects to hire a similar number in FY27, Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said in the earnings call.

He added that the company would continue to calibrate overall hiring needs based on growth expectations and attrition trends.

Skills Shift

Tata Consultancy Services said it is hiring both fresh graduates and experienced professionals, with recruitment focused on AI, data, enterprise solutions, software engineering, cloud, cybersecurity and digital engineering, Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal said in the earnings call.

ALSO READ: Infosys Vs TCS Vs Wipro: Who Is Giving Salary Hikes And How Much?

The company also said more than 470,000 employees now have advanced proficiencies in AI and machine learning after large-scale training efforts.

Wipro Focus

Wipro said it has launched a dedicated AI-Native Business and Platforms Unit to build enterprise-grade agentic AI solutions, Chief Executive Officer Srini Pallia said in the earnings call.

The new unit will operate with focused investments and a separate operating model, underlining how hiring needs are moving towards AI-led roles and platform businesses.

What Does Future Look Like?

The combined message from the three companies is that hiring has not disappeared, but job requirements are being rewritten. Demand remains for freshers and experienced professionals, though skills linked to AI and digital transformation are moving to the front of the queue.

For students and job seekers, that means the next hiring cycle may depend less on degree titles and more on whether candidates can work with emerging technologies.

ALSO READ: TCS Salary Hike: Double-Digit Increment For Employees On Cards? — Here's What We Know

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