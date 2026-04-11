TCS Salary Hike: Double-Digit Increment For Employees On Cards? — Here's What We Know

Tata Consultancy Services said top performers will receive double-digit salary hikes as the company rolls out annual increments across eligible employees from April 1.

The move stands out at a time when pay growth, hiring demand and job confidence remain under close watch across the IT sector.

TCS announced the revision alongside its March quarter earnings, linking the decision to continued deal momentum and confidence in business demand. The pay action also sends a signal on retention as companies compete for skilled workers in AI, cloud and digital roles.

Pay Reset

The company said increments will apply across grades for eligible employees, with stronger rewards for high performers.

"We have announced annual increments to all eligible employees across grades, effective April 1st, with top performers getting a double-digit increase," the company said during the earnings call.

TCS ended FY26 with a workforce of 584,519 employees. The company also said headcount rose by more than 2,000 employees in the March quarter.

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Retention Play

Salary hikes remain one of the clearest indicators employees track to judge company confidence and career prospects.

Differentiated pay can help TCS retain high-performing talent while rewarding employees with skills in growth areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data.

The announcement comes after the company said it continues to invest in a future-ready workforce with experienced hires and campus recruits.

Street Watch

Investors will now watch whether wage hikes pressure margins in coming quarters or are offset by stronger growth and productivity gains.

Management said it remains focused on balancing growth with profitability, even as it continues investing under its build-partner-acquire strategy.

Attention may also turn to whether other large IT firms announce similar pay moves during the earnings season.

ALSO READ: TCS Logs First-Ever Dollar Revenue Decline On AI Pricing Pressure, One-Off Costs

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