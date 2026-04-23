IndiGo Gets 'Warning Letter' From DGCA Over Compliance With December Airfare Cap Ruling

India's largest airline IndiGo has received a "warning letter" from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over certain fares offered in December 2025, when temporary government-imposed caps on domestic ticket prices were in force.



The development was disclosed by its parent company InterGlobe Aviation in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The company said the communication was received from the DGCA on Tuesday.

According to the filing, “The letter relates to certain airfares offered during December 2025 in the context of government-imposed temporary domestic airfare caps.” It added that the DGCA had taken note of corrective measures already undertaken by the airline, including refunds to affected passengers.

“The DGCA has noted that the Company has taken corrective actions, including refunding excess amounts. The Company has been advised to exercise due caution and ensure strict adherence to applicable Government orders going forward,” the filing said.

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The airline clarified that the regulator has not imposed any penalty, restriction or sanction in the matter. It also said there would be “no significant impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.”

IndiGo further stated that all corrective actions, including customer refunds, had already been completed. The company also explained a delay in disclosing the warning letter to stock exchanges, saying it was “unintentional” and caused by delayed internal communication regarding receipt of the regulator's letter.

The issue relates to a period when authorities had introduced temporary fare controls to prevent excessive pricing on busy domestic routes during peak travel demand.

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Such caps are generally aimed at protecting passengers from sharp fare spikes during disruptions, holidays or periods of unusually high demand.

As the country's biggest carrier by market share, IndiGo's pricing practices are closely watched by both regulators and consumers.

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